Weight-loss drug side effects, plus vitamins that slow aging

Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

– Is Ozempic ruining your teeth? Here’s what to know

– Common daily vitamin could slow biological aging, study suggests

– Scientists can detect junk food in blood and urine tests

MORE IN HEALTH

PARADISE PLAGUED – An American honeymoon hotspot was hit by a highly contagious illness, health officials warn. Continue reading…

IN THE ZONE – This trending workout burns fat without intense exercise, according to fitness experts. Continue reading…

REST EASY – These nine weighted blankets can help reduce anxiety for a better night’s sleep. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION