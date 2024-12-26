What is ‘sunset anxiety?’ Here’s how to know if you have late-day distress

Nearly 20% of American adults reported having an anxiety disorder in the past year, data shows — and many are more likely to feel uneasy and anxious as the sun sets.

While “sunset anxiety” isn’t an official medical diagnosis and does not appear in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), some mental health experts agree that it’s a very real phenomenon.

The symptoms aren’t limited to just anxiety, according to Andrea D. Guastello, PhD, a licensed psychologist at the University of Florida Department of Psychiatry.

“It can be any psychiatric symptom that increases in frequency or intensity as the sun goes down or at night,” Guastello told Fox News Digital.

Symptoms may include feelings of depression , isolation and hopelessness that tend to increase at night, the expert said.

What exactly is sunset anxiety?

Sunset anxiety occurs when a person starts to feel anxious as the sun goes down at the end of the day, Beena Persaud, Psy.D., clinical psychologist with Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, Ohio, told Fox News Digital.

“The lack of natural light can cause people to have less energy and motivation, restless discomfort, worry and nervousness about accomplishing tasks,” she said.

People who have previously experienced episodes of anxiety and are generally more on the anxious side are more susceptible, Persaud said, as are people who have a heightened sensitivity to light changes and those who consider themselves to be “night owls.”

There are no specific gender or racial tendencies for sunset anxiety, the expert noted.

“Adults are more likely to feel it than teens or children, and this may be due to adults’ sense of responsibility for daily activities,” she added.

Common triggers

The onset of sunset anxiety could be related to the circadian rhythm, which is the body’s internal, natural 33% that regulates many of the body’s functions, according to experts.

The circadian rhythm is influenced by the production of melatonin, Persaud said.

“We know there can be hormonal changes with winter and daylight saving time,” she told Fox News Digital.

“Since our production of melatonin is easily affected by light, early darkness can cause symptoms of both anxiety and depression. The body believes it should be getting ready for bed because of the darkness.”

Experts report an increase in seasonal anxiety from October to late March.

“The changing of the seasons and earlier darkness make it a prime time for people to experience both sunset anxiety and seasonal depression,” Persaud said.

Anxiety can also occur if someone is carrying a heavy mental load of activities and responsibilities and struggles to complete them all by the evening.

“Darkness occurring earlier makes us physically and emotionally tired, and we feel as if the day is ending before we can achieve our daily goals,” said Persaud.

Tips to alleviate sunset anxiety

Guastello at the University of Florida offered the following tips to help curb anxiety around sunset.

– Set reasonable goals for yourself

– Plan enjoyable activities around the time your anxiety usually kicks up

– Practice good sleep hygiene

– Get sun exposure outdoors and use a sun lamp in times of low light

– Pay attention to your nutrition and get a checkup with your primary care provider if needed

– Get regular exercise to help with low levels of anxiety, but avoid working out within two hours of bedtime

If you experience worsening or persistent symptoms of sunset anxiety that don’t improve with the above lifestyle changes, experts recommend consulting with a mental health provider.