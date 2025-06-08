What to know before visiting a chiropractor: Experts discuss benefits and risks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 62 million adults saw a chiropractor in the last five years and around 35.5 million did so in the last 12 months, a Gallup survey showed.

While chiropractic treatment has been shown to have many benefits, experts also urge caution about potential risks.

Fox News Digital gathered experts’ input on when to see a chiropractor and when to consult a spine specialist.

‘I’M A SPINAL SURGEON – HERE’S HOW YOUR POSTURE IS KILLING YOUR BACK’

One of the main differences between spine doctors and chiropractors is that spine doctors go to medical school and have highly specialized training.

“The majority of our decision-making is based on science,” said Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, an orthopedic spine surgeon located in the New York City metro area. “We do a lot of research … a lot about decision-making is research-based.”

Chiropractors, on the other hand, are not medical doctors, but hold a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) degree.

They can have a variety of specialties and certifications, with a focus on manual spinal adjustments and other musculoskeletal issues.

Potential benefits of chiropractic care

A chiropractor’s methods are generally less invasive than a surgeon’s.

“The ultimate goal of chiropractic is to help your body move and function the way it’s meant to,” Tori Hartline, a chiropractor at Sunlife Chiropractic in Frisco, Texas, told Fox News Digital. “When your spine is out of alignment, it puts unnecessary pressure on muscles, causing them to tighten up.”

“The ultimate goal of chiropractic is to help your body move and function the way it’s meant to.”

“The reality is, throughout our daily lives, we all do things that can throw our spine out of alignment — whether it’s sitting too long, sleeping in a strange position, poor posture or repetitive movements.”

These small stressors might not seem like a big deal at first, but when they continue long-term and are unaddressed, they can lead to more serious injuries and chronic pain, Hartline warned.

Some of the most noteworthy benefits of chiropractic care are reduced tension, inflammation and stress, according to the expert.

Okubadejo noted that if you feel a joint is “out of alignment” or “you just don’t feel right,” a chiropractor’s musculoskeletal expertise could be beneficial.

Experts urge caution

On the flip side, seeing a chiropractor for a more serious issue can lead to significant complications that may not emerge right away following an appointment, according to Okubadejo.

“Sometimes you may have underlying diagnoses without knowing, and you see a chiropractor, and if you have a setback, then you won’t know until afterwards,” he told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think any kind of radiating pain, anything that travels down your arm [or] down your back … you definitely want to see an orthopedic specialist.”

JUST 1 IN 10 BACK PAIN TREATMENTS WORK, STUDY SAYS — WHAT TO DO INSTEAD

The doctor said this also applies to anything “potentially nerve-related,” like numbness, tingling or weakness in any part of the body.

If the chiropractor doesn’t recognize that you may have deeper, more serious issues with your spine, the treatments could potentially lead to spinal cord injury, Okubadejo cautioned.

That’s why he encourages patients not to avoid a chiropractor altogether, but to use a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to care.

“But if it’s just primarily pain, then in those cases, if a patient has an interest in chiropractic, I wouldn’t discourage it,” Okubadejo said. “If it’s something mild to moderate, strictly musculoskeletal, in that case, it’s safe.”

Choosing the right chiropractor

There are a few things to look for when selecting a chiropractic professional, experts say.

“Just like other healthcare professions, chiropractic has different specialties — so it is important to find the right chiropractor for your specific needs,” Hartline told Fox News Digital.

“Your comfort should always be a part of the conversation.”

“Take a look at their office, certifications, areas of focus and the types of conditions they commonly treat to make sure it is a good fit,” she advised.

The goal of any adjustment is to help your body feel more at ease, so “your comfort should always be a part of the conversation,” Hartline added.

“I think if a chiropractor isn’t linked to a spine surgery practice or doesn’t have a strong relationship and maybe takes too much on, on their own, that could be potentially harmful,” Okubadejo noted.

The best “green flag,” he said, “is someone who’s very transparent, who explains everything to you, someone who shows you the imaging, who takes on the role as an educator … and has a very clear treatment plan.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Someone who is vague on diagnoses or doesn’t order tests or imaging after you’ve voiced your concerns is “definitely a red flag,” he said.

“One common misconception is that chiropractic always involves those ‘popping’ sounds,” Hartline noted.

“Those are called manual adjustments, but there are plenty of other gentle techniques that do not involve any cracking at all.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

She added, “If that kind of thing makes you nervous, just let your chiropractor know — they can absolutely adjust their approach. “

Similarly, Okubadejo noted, “It’s critical that [patients] understand exactly what’s going on with them — because that informed perspective makes the treatment much easier.”