Why a cancer patient decided to become a nurse after her own treatment
INSPIRED TO SUPPORT – After nurses helped save her life, an Ohio woman decided to become one of them. Continue reading…
EARLY PREVENTION -Updated breast cancer recommendations call for earlier screenings.Continue reading…
BE WELL – Here’s how to keep bones strong and prevent osteoporosis. Continue reading…
DENTAL BLUNDERS -Avoid these 12 bad habits for healthy teeth. Continue reading…
SENIOR SCREEN TIME – Study suggests spending more time online could deter dementia. Continue reading…
SOCIAL SAFETY – An important new advisory for teens and social media has just come out — here’s what to know. Continue reading…
ARTIFICIAL DOC – More teens are turning to Snapchat’s My AI for mental health help. Continue reading…
AI FOR ALZHEIMER’S -Artificial intelligence analyzes 50+ risk factors. Continue reading…
CARDIAC CALLS – Cell phone chatting could mean a higher heart health risk. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION