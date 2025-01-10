Words and game of Scrabble keep married couple in wedded bliss for decades

A married couple who have long enjoyed the game of Scrabble both together and separately before they even met are never at a loss for words — and attribute their wedded bliss in part to their love of the nostalgic game.

They’re still playing in tournaments built around the game decades after they began doing so.

Graham Harding and his wife Helen Harding, both in their 60s, have been married for over 20 years.

WATCHING GAME SHOWS LIKE ‘JEOPARDY!’ AND ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CAN BOOST COGNITIVE HEALTH, SAY EXPERTS

They met in the 1990s at Scrabble tournaments, as news agency SWNS reported.

But it was a “special match” in 2000 that brought the couple together — and has kept them together now.

Graham Harding is from the East Berkshire Scrabble Club, while his wife Helen is from the Leicester Scrabble Club in the U.K.

They have been taking part in the UK Open Scrabble Championship in Reading this week.

“The more words you know, the more ammunition you’ve got.”

“Scrabble is all about having a good vocabulary,” said Graham Harding, SWNS noted.

7 HEALTHY LIFESTYLE CHANGES THAT COULD HELP REDUCE RISK OF DEPRESSION, SAYS STUDY: ‘ENORMOUS BENEFITS’

“But it is a Scrabble vocabulary — not necessarily everyday English.”

Added Helen Harding, “The more words you know, the more ammunition you’ve got.”

The couple said they were “vague acquaintances” for about five years after they first met.

Then they got together after a special match in Swindon.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

They maintained a long-distance relationship before they got married in 2004.

The couple even brought their Scrabble board to their wedding.

It featured a message with Scrabble pieces that said, “Congratulations on your wedding day” — while their wedding cake said, in Scrabble letters, “Helen and Graham.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

They each took up the hobby early in life well before they met each other.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tournament that’s been taking place this week is the first since the COVID pandemic after a five-year break — and the couple has played some two dozen games in it as of Friday, SWNS reported.