Young and ‘healthy’ British doctor died from severe reaction to AstraZeneca COVID vaccine: coroner

A British coroner recently determined that a healthy, young doctor in the United Kingdom died from a rare reaction to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Stephen Wright, 32, passed away in January 2021 ten days after receiving his first dose. He worked as a psychologist in London, according to the BBC.

Wright suffered a cerebral blood clot after getting inoculated. He was described as “fit and healthy” before falling ill.

Coroner Andrew Harris said it was a “very unusual and deeply tragic case.”

“Dr Wright was a fit and healthy man who had the AstraZeneca covid vaccination on 16 January 2021, awoke with a headache on the 25th and later developed left arm numbness,” Harris explained at London Inner South Coroner’s Court. “He attended an emergency department just after midnight, where he was found to have high blood pressure and a sagittal sinus venous thrombosis.”

“He was transferred to King’s College Hospital at 6:39 am but, because of the extent of the bleed and very low platelets, was unfit for surgery, dying at 6:33 pm,” the coroner added. “My conclusion as to the cause of death is unintended complications of vaccination.”

Wright’s widow, Charlotte, is suing AstraZeneca. She has been trying to get the wording on her husband’s death certificate changed from “natural causes.”

“It was made clear that Stephen was fit and healthy and that his death was by vaccination of AstraZeneca. For us, it allows us to be able to continue our litigation against AstraZeneca. This is the written proof,” Wright said to the BBC.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said that they extended their “deepest sympathies” to Wright’s family.

“Patient safety is our highest priority and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines,” the spokesperson said.

Fox News Digital reached out to AstraZeneca for comment, but has not heard back.