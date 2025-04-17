10-year-old California prodigy set to graduate from college with 2 degrees

​

A 10-year-old from San Bernardino, Calif., is a month away from graduating with two associate degrees from Crafton Hills College.

She will be the youngest to ever graduate from the Yucaipa-based community college, according to Inland Empire Community News. Her final GPA will be “close” to a 4.0.

Alisa Perales began taking classes when she was only 8 years old and will have just turned 11 at the time of the graduation ceremony.

“It’s very fun to me. It’s almost as fun as playing outside or riding a bike or doing whatever. I just enjoy learning. There are so many interesting things out there,” Alisa said.

Perales, who has a home-schooling background, credited her dad for pushing her to do her best in school and work hard.

A post on the Inland Empire Community News Facebook page boasts that she once used her political science coursework to file a federal lawsuit challenging youth voting rights.

She would have earned two additional degrees in computer science and physics had she stayed one more semester.

“When I first started at Crafton (at the age of 8), I was a little bit nervous…because this was my first time going to a public school,” said Alisa, “but then I met some really nice people, and that was super helpful.”

The young prodigy isn’t done yet. She has plans to work in the artificial intelligence tech industry.