100 U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines given surprise day at Disneyland ahead of Memorial Day

In honor of Memorial Day, Disneyland went from the “Happiest Place on Earth” to one of the most patriotic. A group of 100 U.S. Navy sailors and Marines were surprised with a day at the iconic American theme park while in port for Los Angeles Fleet Week.

The service members had the chance to experience Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Mickey’s Toontown before taking part in a flag retreat with the Dapper Dans, the Disneyland Band and honored guest Rear Admiral Richard W. Meyer, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Third Fleet.

“How many times in your life do you have the opportunity to actually get to participate in the events that are happening at Disneyland, the happiest place on Earth?” Meyer said. “To be able to come here, share that with the public, participate in the events, get to see some of the cool new things at Disneyland, and really get to show off the Sailors and Marines to the community—it’s really a chance to do that and I think that’s what made this a really special day.”

The Walt Disney Company has an affinity for the U.S. Military as both of its founders, brothers Walt and Roy Disney, served in World War I. According to the company’s website, Walt drove an ambulance for the Red Cross Ambulance Corps, while Roy served as a petty officer in the Navy.

Disney’s theme parks have held daily flag ceremonies for the last 70 years, dating back to the opening of Disneyland in July 1955. The parks continued the tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic, something that Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro highlighted at the time in a post on his Instagram account.

“While our world looks very different today, one thing endures…the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World. I’m inspired how our Security Cast Members continue to raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic. It’s a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter,” D’Amaro wrote.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ariel Elias, who now works as a category manager at Disneyland, praised the company for its embracing of veterans.

“Disney really embraces our veterans, and it’s been part of the DNA of the Disneyland Resort. You see it everywhere you go—from the flag retreat to Veterans Day to Fleet Week 2025—it’s always at the forefront of what we do here every day,” Elias said.

Disney also has programs dedicated to the veterans who work for the company, including the Heroes Work Here initiative, which focuses on hiring, training, and supporting U.S. military veterans and military spouses. Additionally, since 2012 Disney has donated more than $20 million to organizations assisting veterans and their families.