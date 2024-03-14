16 sheriff SWAT team members injured from explosion at Southern California FBI training facility

​

An explosion at a Southern California FBI training facility Wednesday injured 16 sheriff’s department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team members, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) SWAT team was conducting its annual joint exercise with the agency’s bomb squad at the Jerry Crowe Regional Tactical Training Facility, which is operated by the FBI, in Irvine, OCSD Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told Fox News Digital.

The explosion occurred indoors just before 1 p.m., he said, and the blast injured 16 SWAT team members.

One member sustained a leg injury which required surgery but was non-life-threatening, Gonzalez said. Another person sustained an injury to his back and another to the leg, but did not require surgery, Gonzalez added.

Another 13 people were taken to local hospitals after complaints of dizziness and ringing in their ears.

Of the 13, many were treated and released, Gonzalez said. The events leading up to the explosion were unclear. The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

The FBI was not involved in the incident, Gonzalez said.