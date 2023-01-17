16-year-old arrested in shooting of NYC cop out on patrol, another 2 suspects at large

​

A 16-year-old was arrested in the shooting of an NYPD officer early Tuesday, as police top brass say another two suspects remain at large.

Two officers, three-year and seven-year veterans of the NYPD, were in uniform in an unmarked police car patrolling the Bronx early Tuesday morning. While the officers, from the 48th Precinct public safety team, were on Prospect Ave. in the vicinity of 183rd St., they attempted to engage two males on the corner.

One of the officers was shot in the arm, “narrowly missing his vital structures,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference.

The officer was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, Sewell said.

NEW YORK CITY POLICE RECOVER BODY OF MISSING 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL WASHED UP ON SHORELINE OF BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK: REPORTS

“The police officer that was struck and shot still pursued the perpetrator,” New York City Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said. “His partner pursued the perpetrator. Recognizing his partner was shot, he throws him in the car, drives, transmits descriptions, notifies the hospital.”

“If he could have when he got to the hospital, he probably would have done the operation as well,” he added. “That’s how calm and professional these police officers were during chaos.”

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody and a .32-caliber firearm was recovered from his person, police said.

As the officers pulled up to the corner, at least one male fired at least six times, striking the windshield and an officer who was seated in the passenger seat, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The officer was struck in the left arm. Six .32 caliber shell casings were recovered.

Both officers exited the vehicle and returned fire, Essig said. Responding officers gave chase and apprehended the 16-year-old suspect after a brief foot pursuit.

Prior to the pursuit, and seconds after the initial confrontation between the perpetrator and police, a second shot fired occurred from across the street, Essig said.

Two 380 shelling casings were recovered from that scene. Those shots, based on preliminary video, were not directed toward pursuing officers, police said.

Sewell said police are seeking two additional males in the case. The first male was at 183rd St. and Prospect Ave. wearing all black. The second person was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans and fled in a vehicle, police said.

“Let me be clear: We will stop at nothing to ensure that these suspects involved in this shooting and the people who drive violence in this city will be brought to justice,” Sewell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This officer was doing his job as part of the important team that’s been assembled to remove guns off our streets,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams added. “I spoke with Officer Lee and his family, and he is proud to have done his job on the frontline to deal with the violence we have witnessed particularly in the borough of the Bronx.”

“It clearly emphasizes too many young people have too many guns in their hands,” Adams said, crediting Lee and his team with reducing gun violence in the Bronx. “Thank God, Officer Lee will be going home, but too many innocent people don’t go home after encountering gun violence.”