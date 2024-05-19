19 UPenn anti-Israel protesters arrested after attempt to occupy building: police

​

Nineteen anti-Israel agitators were arrested at the University of Pennsylvania on Friday night, after hundreds of protesters descended onto a campus building and attempted to occupy it.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that there were 19 arrests following the protest at the university’s Fisher Bennett Hall.

According to the university, six students were among those arrested, while 12 people were cited for failure to disperse, among other charges. Twelve individuals were later released, FOX 29 reported.

The university confirmed that seven other people are still in custody and are awaiting felony charges, including one for assault of a police officer.

The UPenn Police Department announced in a community notice that a “large disorderly crowd” began gathering at 8 p.m. Friday, and moved into Fisher Bennett Hall on the university’s campus and attempted to occupy it.

Law enforcement advised students to “avoid the immediate area.”

Campus police, along with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department, escorted the protesters from the building.

The occupation came one week after police dismantled an encampment that had taken over part of the Ivy League’s campus for two weeks.

In a statement, members of the Penn Gaza Solidarity Encampment accused the University of Penn administration of not negotiating with them in good faith over “Penn’s investment with Israel.”