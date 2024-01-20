2 children dead in rural Missouri home explosion

​

A house exploded in a rural area of eastern Missouri on Friday, killing two children, authorities said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., FIREFIGHTERS JUMP INTO ACTION AS EXPLOSION DESTROYS CONVENIENCE STORE: VIDEO

Emergency responders were called just before 7:45 a.m. to a home in Defiance, about 40 miles west of St. Louis. Two children were trapped in the house, but the intense flames prevented responders from getting to them.

Two adults who lived in the home survived, authorities said. One suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The other wasn’t hurt.

A St. Charles County police officer also was treated for a minor injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the explosion is under investigation and authorities haven’t released the children’s names.