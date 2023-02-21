2 dead, 2 severely injured in stabbings at Washington recovery home

​

Two people were killed, and two others seriously injured in a weekend stabbing incident at a home in Washington for people who are recovering from addiction, authorities said.

A 29-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody after law enforcement officers arrived at the residence in Bremerton late Sunday, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The man received treatment for minor injuries before being booked into the Kitsap County Jail on counts of murder and assault, the office said on social media.

Two people called 911 at 8:45 p.m. Sunday from inside the home saying that multiple people had been stabbed and that the suspect was still inside, the office said. The callers were able to get outside and provided a detailed description of the person, the office said.

Responding deputies and a Washington State Patrol trooper found the man crawling in brush, holding a knife. He was detained without incident, the statement said.

Inside, investigators found two people dead and two people with life-threatening injuries, both of whom were taken to hospitals.