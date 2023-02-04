2 St. Louis police officers, suspect shot during chase after attempted traffic stop

​

Two St. Louis police officers and a suspect were shot during a confrontation following an attempted traffic stop, the city’s police chief said.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, newly appointed St. Louis Police Commissioner Robert Tracy said in a news conference outside a hospital where one officer was taken for treatment. Tracy said the shootout took place after the officers tried to pull over a pickup truck they suspected had been used in a robbery on Tuesday.

The truck crashed, and a man fled from the wreckage on foot, firing at pursuing officers, Tracy said. The two officers were each shot in the torso, but returned fire, hitting the man in one of his ankles, the chief said. All three were taken to hospitals.

Tracy indicated Thursday night that at least one of the officers was in critical condition. The names of the suspect and the officers have not been released, but Tracy said the suspect was in his 30s.

One of the wounded officers is 38 years old with 14 years of service, Tracy said, while the other is 24 years old with two years of service.

Tracy said he had spoken with one of the wounded officers.

“He is actually going to get through this,” he said.

Two other St. Louis officers escaped injury after being shot at Tuesday night. Police said a speeding Jeep Renegade cut in front of a police vehicle. A passenger in the back seat of the Jeep leaned out and fired several shots. Both detectives in the police vehicle were unhurt. The Jeep was able to get away.

Tracy took over as head of the St. Louis department in January. He was previously police chief in Wilmington, Delaware.