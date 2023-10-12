2 stabbed, including police officer, in security terminal at Atlanta International Airport

​

Two people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), a police lieutenant and a female traveler were injured in the airport’s security terminal.

In a press release from police, airport security encountered a knife-wielding female who was outside of security. Authorities said that the female began walking to the south terminal, while armed with a knife.

Police say that the knife-wielding woman first stabbed an adult male. As officers were attempting to restrain her, the knife-wielding suspect managed to stab an APD lieutenant.

Police said that an officer managed to tackle the suspect and proceed to disarm and arrest her.

Both suspects were taken to local hospitals, “alert, conscious and breathing,” police said. The female suspect was not injured during the interaction, police said.

A spokesperson for the international airport told Fox News Digital that “impacts to operations are minimal” and there is no threat to the public.

Video and images from the terminal show passengers crouching down while in line.

Sarah Nagem, an editor with Border Belt Independent in North Carolina who was flying out of the Atlanta when the incident occurred, wrote on X that passengers in the terminal were told it was a domestic situation and a “fluid” situation.

Police said that investigators are working on determining what led to the incident.