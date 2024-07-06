2 teenage girls dead after drowning off Coney Island in New York, police say

​

Police say two teenagers died after drowning in the waters off Coney Island in New York on Friday night.

The two females — ages 17 and 18 — went missing in the water at 8:10 p.m. Friday near Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department told the New York Post.

The pair of teenagers were found about an hour later on the shoreline, according to police.

The girls were taken to Coney Island Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This comes a week after two teenage boys were found dead after being swept away off of Jacob Riis Park in the Rockaways in Queens, according to the Post.

The bodies of Elyjha Chandler, 16, and Christian Perkins, 17, were recovered June 29 after they were swept away on June 21, the outlet reported.