20 years after Natalee Holloway vanished, suspect’s confession still leaves questions: PI

Graphic content warning

Twenty years have passed since 18-year-old Natalee Holloway of Alabama disappeared on May 30, 2005, during a senior trip to Aruba with her high school friends, but the Holloway family’s private investigator says there are still many unanswered questions in the case.

In 2023, 36-year-old Dutch national Joran van der Sloot, the primary suspect in Holloway’s disappearance and murder, confessed to bashing the teenager’s head with a brick and dumping her body in the ocean after she refused his advances.

“I smash her head in with it completely,” van der Sloot said in an Oct. 3, 2023, interview with federal authorities. “Her face basically, you know, collapses in. Even though it’s dark, I can see her face is collapsed in.”

TJ Ward, a private investigator hired by Holloway’s family in 2005 and again in 2010, does not believe he acted alone.

“Twenty years, can you believe that?” he told Fox News Digital in an interview this week, marking two decades since the 18-year-old graduate vanished from Carlos’n Charlie’s, a restaurant and nightclub in Oranjestad, Aruba. “She had a bright future. She got a scholarship to go to college for medical school – ubelievable.”

Ward does work for a voice analysis company based in Israel, which paid the private investigator to travel to Aruba after Holloway disappeared. There, he met with her parents as well as the FBI and Aruba authorities. Ward said he used the voice analysis technology on van de Sloot’s existing interviews at the time and determined that he was lying to authorities and to the public.

“We knew numerous times along the course of the investigation [and] over the last few years that Joran van der Sloot was not telling the truth,” Ward said. “Thereafter, we started locating witnesses and talking and finding information that was going on with the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, and we knew a lot of the information that Van der Sloot was communicating was not true.”

Holloway was last seen leaving Carlos’n Charlie’s with van der Sloot and two other men, brothers Satish and Deepak Kalpoe, on the evening of May 30, two decades ago as of Friday. The three men were considered early suspects in the case.

Police arrested van der Sloot but eventually released him due to a lack of evidence. Authorities eyed the same suspects again in 2007 after uncovering “new facts” but wound up releasing them once more.

Holloway’s remains have never been found.

Five years to the day after Holloway’s disappearance, van der Sloot killed 21-year-old Stephany Flores, a business student from a wealthy Peruvian family who crossed paths with the killer on May 30, 2010.

Van der Sloot later confessed to killing her in a fit of anger after she learned about his connection to Holloway’s disappearance. They had met earlier in her father’s casino in Lima, and he beat her to death in his hotel room the following morning.

In June 2010, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced an indictment on extortion and wire fraud charges against Van der Sloot for allegedly trying to sell information about the whereabouts of her body to her family.

“Joran contacted Natalie’s mother and Natalie’s attorney, John Q. Kelly, in New York and said that for $250,000 he would tell Beth exactly what happened to his daughter,” Ward said. “So John Q. Kelly, along with the FBI, arranged to set up a room in the Marriott with the Aruban authorities … and Joran van der Sloot came in and started telling Beth and John Q. Kelly that Natalie was buried under a house in the concrete. Well, they in turn gave him $25,000 cash, on film, and he then departed. He should have been arrested right then and there for the FBI for trying to extort Natalie’s mother.”

He then left the United States and later told Beth Holloway and Kelly that he lied.

Van der Sloot is currently serving prison time in Peru for Flores’ murder. He is expected to be released in 2036, at which point Peruvian authorities will extradite him back to the United States to serve his concurrent 20-year sentence for Holloway’s murder.

“You have brutally murdered, in separate incidents, years apart, two young women who refused your sexual advances,” Judge Anna Manasco told van der Sloot in court in 2023, referencing Flores’ murder.

Manasco called the extortion and fraud charges “heinous” because the killer knew the information he was selling was a lie to make a profit. However, as part of the deal, she said federal prosecutors have agreed not to use his confession against him for any other purposes.

“After 18 years, Natalee’s case has been solved,” Beth Holloway told reporters outside the courthouse immediately after van der Sloot’s 2023 sentencing hearing in Holloway’s death. “Joran van der Sloot is the killer.”

“You are a killer, and I want you to remember that every time that jail door slams.” — Beth Holloway

In a victim-impact statement during the hearing, Holloway’s mother tore into van der Sloot, saying he taunted her family and caused indescribable pain before turning to him and saying, “You look like hell.”

Ward told Fox News Digital this week that Beth Holloway feels “kind of satisfied with the fact that he is in prison, and now he’s gotten jail time in the United States, which he’s going to have to do concurrent to the charges in Peru of the 20 years in the United States in the federal penitentiary. “

The private investigator added that he continues to stay in touch with Dave Holloway to this day and that they have not reached “a finalization of what happened.”

“Even though Joran van der Sloot confessed in 2023, we’re not convinced that he was alone with what transpired with Natalee Halloway,” Ward said. “But again, our conclusion, as of today, Dave Holloway and I are still looking and trying to gather information, which we believe that there’s other people involved with Joran van der Sloot when she was on the beach in May 30, 2005.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.