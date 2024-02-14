200-year-old portrait of first US President George Washington swiped from Colorado storage unit

​

A painting of George Washington that dates back to the 1800s was stolen from an Englewood, Colorado, storage unit last month, police announced on Tuesday.

Police believe the painting was stolen in the middle of the night on Jan. 10, but the theft wasn’t discovered right away.

“It’s not often that we have historical artifacts or historical art pieces stolen from this city,” Crystal Essman with the Englewood Police Department told Fox 31 Denver.

The portrait has been owned by the family for 50 years and was created in the early 1800s, according to police. It is approximately 24 inches by 30 inches and is in a gold frame.

Police stated that the value is undisclosed and hard to estimate due to its historical significance.

“It’s a family heirloom, and they just want it back,” Essman said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is partnering with local law enforcement to track down the painting and are asking for the public’s help in finding the stolen portrait of George Washington.

Anyone with information about the missing portrait is encouraged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 for tips leading to the safe return of the portrait.