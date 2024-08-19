28-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. dies in non-combat related incident: Air Force

​

A 28-year-old airman who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve died in a non-combat related incident last Thursday, according to the Air Force.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, 28, of Palm Bay, Florida, was assigned to the 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

DEFENSE DEPARTMENT CONTRACTOR CHARGED AFTER PRINTING TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS, TRYING TO LEAVE WITH THEM TO MEXICO

“Tristen was a force for good within the 27 SOLRS and beyond,” said U.S. Air Force Major Brent Escay, 27th SOLRS commander in a Cannon Air Force Base news release.

“He was the kind of supervisor who took the privilege of leading and mentoring Airmen seriously. He cared deeply for the Airmen in his flight and volunteered actively within the local community. We’ll never forget how his infectious smile could light up a room.”

Staff Sgt. Wright enlisted in 2016 and was with the 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron as a materiel management specialist from 2019 onwards.

Previously, Wright served with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron in Japan at the Kadena Air Force Base from 2017 to 2019.

MORE THAN $365K RAISED FOR DISABLED AIR FORCE VETERAN, 90, SEEN PAWNING JEWELRY TO SUPPORT WIFE WITH DEMENTIA

“Tristen had a positive impact across the entire Cannon family and local community,” said U.S. Air Force Colonel Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander in a Cannon Air Force Base news release.

“We are committed to taking care of Tristen’s family and teammates affected by this tragedy. His family and friends remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

According to a statement from Cannon Air Force Base, Staff Sgt. Wright received a U.S. Air and Space Force Commendation Medal, a U.S. Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters and “C” devices, an Air Force Good Conduct Medal with one oak leaf cluster, a Global War on Terrorism Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident, which occurred at an undisclosed location, is still under investigation.