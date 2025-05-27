2nd suspect detained after Crypto investor accused of torturing business partner in NYC

​

A second suspect was detained Tuesday in connection to the alleged torture of an Italian man inside a New York City townhouse over his refusal to disclose a Bitcoin password.

William Duplessie surrendered this morning to a Manhattan precinct and was charged with assault, kidnapping in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

John Woeltz, 37, was seen handcuffed wearing a robe and barefooted outside his pad in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on Friday morning shortly after his alleged victim escaped and called the police for help.

Woeltz is facing the same charges in the case.

A criminal complaint against Woeltz cited the alleged victim – an Italian former business partner, according to police and reports – as telling investigators that the saga began on May 6, when he arrived at an address on Prince Street.

The complaint obtained by Fox News over the weekend said Woeltz, “acting in concert with an unapprehended male,” first took “all of Informant’s electronic devices and passport so that Informant was unable to access them.”

The NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the “unapprehended male” is Duplessie.

“Informant further states that the defendant and unapprehended male demanded that Informant provide the defendant with Informant’s Bitcoin password so that the defendant and unapprehended male could take Informant’s Bitcoin,” the complaint continued.

“Informant states that when Informant refused to provide the defendant and unapprehended male with his Bitcoin password, the defendant and unapprehended male, over the course of approximately three weeks, subjected Informant to beatings, including but not limited to using electric wires to shock Informant, using a firearm to hit Informant on the head causing a laceration, pointing the firearm at Informant’s head on several occasions, and carrying Informant to the top flight of stairs within the above-mentioned location and hanging Informant over the ledge as the defendant threatened to kill Informant if Informant did not provide the defendant the Informant’s Bitcoin password,” the complaint added.

“Informant further states that the defendant and unapprehended male tied Informant’s wrists, binding Informant and preventing movement, and that the defendant and unapprehended male stated that he would have Informant’s family killed,” the complaint also said.

The alleged victim eventually managed to escape and called a nearby traffic officer.

Officers responded to the address around 10 a.m. Friday, and witnesses described a dramatic scene as police, SWAT teams and emergency vehicles swarmed the area, local station Fox 5 reported.

A 24-year-old woman was also taken into custody in connection with the case, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told Fox News on Tuesday that they declined to prosecute her at this time “pending further investigation.”

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.