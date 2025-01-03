3 arrested in connection with death of Pima County good Samaritan

​

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a good Samaritan in Arizona.

Paul Clifford, 53, was found dead near a smoldering vehicle on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

Investigators believe the suspects went to Paul Clifford’s home and requested help with car trouble. His family reported him missing when they hadn’t heard from him.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Homicide Detectives found information that led them to believe the suspects were possibly near Benson Highway near Country Club Rd.

PCSD Fugitive Investigations Unit (FIU) began searching for the vehicle and suspects and, with the help of several investigative and support units of PCSD, the suspects were located.

“PCSD Homicide Detectives obtained a search warrant for the property and the Pima Regional SWAT Team served the warrant at the indicated location. The suspects barricaded themselves inside the residence, and eventually called 9-1-1 to negotiate a surrender. All three suspects exited the residence and were taken into custody without further incident,” a statement from the sheriff’s department said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of my dad. He was a gentle giant and had a huge, caring heart,” Sabrina Vining wrote on a GoFundMe.

Elmer Smith, 19, Jack Upchurch, 40, and Wendy Scott, 16, were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on felony arrest warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

