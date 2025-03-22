3 dead, 15 injured in New Mexico shooting, police say

​

A shooting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, left three dead and 14 injured, according to the Las Cruces Police Facebook page. Authorities say two of the deceased were 19 years old and one was 16 years old, while the ages of those injured ranges from 16 to 36.

A crew from KTSM, a local NBC affiliate, reportedly spoke with a family who believed one of their relatives was possibly killed in the shooting, though that has not been confirmed.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday in a park in the city. Police have not made any arrests, but say that they are “actively following multiple leads.”

Members of the public with information have been urged to come forward and those with videos of the incident have been asked to upload it to this secure website: https://lascrucespdnm.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/25-030254

Police have shut down roads near Young Park as they investigate the incident. They are receiving assistance from the New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo wrote about the shooting on her Instagram.

“As with all acts of gun violence in our city and beyond, my heart is broken for the victims and the families impacted. This was a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning,” Bencomo wrote. “The next few days will be heavy and chaotic but we must focus on supporting those directly impacted and their families.”

Bencomo also urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and rumors, advising them to “be thoughtful in what you share or repeat.”

