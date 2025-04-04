3 family members struck and killed by Amtrak train near Philadelphia: police

​

Three family members in Pennsylvania are dead after being struck by a train Thursday near Philadelphia.

Bristol Borough Police Chief Joe Moors said during a news conference that three adults were killed by an Amtrak train traveling from Boston, Massachusetts, to Richmond, Virginia.

Moors confirmed to Fox News Digital they were all related.

Police were called to an area near the tracks at about 6 p.m. after receiving reports of people on the tracks.

As an officer was walking toward the people at about 6:10 p.m., the train hit and killed them, Moors said.

Officials told Fox News Digital it appeared the three people heard the train and could not get off the tracks in time. They were all hit at the same time.

There were no reported injuries to the 236 passengers or crew onboard, an Amtrak spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

No officers were injured in the crash.

“Amtrak is working with the Bristol Borough Police Department to investigate the incident,” the spokesperson said.

Amtrak Police is leading the investigation.

The three people, who were all adults, have not yet been publicly identified.

In a travel advisory, Amtrak announced all rail traffic scheduled to depart New York and Philadelphia was being held.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update as details become available,” Amtrak wrote in the advisory. “We appreciate your patience.”

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, train service resumed.

On Wednesday, one person died after being hit by an Amtrak train in the same county.

The crash happened near Cornwells Heights Station, delaying train service in all directions for an hour.

There were no reported injuries to the 232 passengers or crew onboard, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak is working with the Bensalem Police Department to investigate.