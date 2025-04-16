3 men, 1 teen facing multiple charges in Louisiana for riding horses in Walmart

​

Four people are facing charges in Louisiana for horsing around in a small-town Walmart last week.

Video that was posted on TikTok and went viral on social media showed three men and a teenage boy riding horses through the business in Baker, Louisiana.

The incident took place on April 8, according to local news outlet WBRZ.

A separate video taken by a Walmart employee showed them entering the store, hanging around the self-checkout area for about 20 seconds, and then heading toward the back of the store. One rider could be seen holding his phone up filming their escapade.

The Baker Police Department put out a request for information on the four riders, and they ultimately turned themselves in on misdemeanor charges.

Brendon Bridgewater, 24; Patrick Derozan, 22; Mason Webb, 18; and a 16-year-old boy are all facing charges for entering and remaining after forbidden, unlawful post of criminal activity and disturbing the peace, according to The Advocate in Baton Rouge.

It is illegal in Louisiana to post a video or livestream a crime to gain notoriety or publicity, which is where the charge for “unlawful post of criminal activity” comes from.

In the video taken by a Walmart employee, one worker can be heard saying, “They ain’t supposed to come in here like that. They’re gonna scare the s–t out of somebody.”