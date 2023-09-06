3 people at Minnesota resort found dead

​

An investigation has been launched in Minnesota after three people were found dead last night at the Whitebirch Estates resort in Breezy Point, authorities say.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said it discovered the three individuals after responding around 8:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to FOX9.

An official from Breezy Point Resort – which manages the property – told Fox News Digital that it has no comment on the matter and referred questioning to local police.

“It’s a time-share resort that’s about a mile away from our property. We do manage it, but it’s a separate resort,” said David Spizzo, assistant general manager of Breezy Point Resort, told The Associated Press.

In a statement Wednesday, the Breezy Point Police Department said “based on the preliminary investigation, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.

“The names of the deceased are not being released pending identification and notification of next of kin,” the statement added, noting that “this remains an active investigation.”

“The Breezy Point Police Department is being assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office,” it continued. “Officers from the Nisswa Police Department, the Crosslake Police Department, and the Pequot Lakes Police Department also assisted at the scene.”

The Breezy Point Resort official said the bodies were found at the Whitebirch Estates development.

“This beautiful golf course development is located on the 18th fairway of the Whitebirch Championship Golf Course and offers 2-bedroom units,” it says on its website. “All units feature a gas fireplace, full kitchen, two bedrooms, two baths, patios or decks, gas grills, washer & dryer and a host of delightful amenities to make you feel right at home.”

Images captured at the scene by Fox9 showed police tape set up in front of a residential building.

Breezy Point is located near Brainerd, north of Minneapolis.

“In the roaring 20’s Breezy Point became popular when Captain Billy Fawcett started Breezy Point Resort. The resort was a destination for many including Clark Gable and Carole Lombard,” the city of Breezy Point says on its website. “As the resort grew, the surrounding area grew as well and incorporated as the Village of Pelican Lakes in 1939 covering over fifteen square miles.”