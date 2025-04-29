4, including children, killed after vehicle crashes into Illinois after-school camp: police

​

Four people were killed after a vehicle crashed into an after-school camp in a small Illinois village on Monday, according to local officials.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital on Monday evening. The crash was reported at the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham, Illinois.

According to officials, the vehicle “drove into the east side of the building” at around 3:20 p.m.

“The vehicle struck multiple people outside of the building before continuing through the building,” the ISP said. “The vehicle also struck multiple people inside building before exiting through the west wall of the structure.”

All four people who died were between the ages of 4 and 18 years old, police reported.

“Three individuals were struck outside the building and one inside,” the ISP added. “Several additional individuals have been transferred to local area hospitals by ambulance and one by a life flight helicopter.”

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation,” state police added.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., published a statement expressing his sympathy for the victims on Monday evening.

“My administration is closely monitoring the crash in Chatham,” the governor wrote. “As we continue to learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities.”

“Let’s wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chatham Police Department for additional information.

Police are actively investigating the incident. There is no additional information at this time.