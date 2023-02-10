4 Louisiana family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide

​

Four members of a Louisiana family were shot and killed Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide at a house in suburban New Orleans, authorities said.

A man, woman, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were found dead in a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.

The 20-year-old and the teenager were brothers, while the two adults were their parents, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Their names have not been released.

Lopinto said someone inside the home called 911 around 7:50 a.m. and deputies were dispatched. In addition to the bodies, deputies found “notes along with weapons” that indicate it was “some type of murder-suicide,” Lopinto said. The investigation is ongoing.

The inside of the home was in a “deplorable” condition, he said.

“Real unfortunate scene,” Lopinto said.

The father was previously a member of law enforcement but Lopinto did not say which agency.

It’s the second possible murder-suicide reported in Jefferson Parish in less than 24 hours.

The sheriff’s office said an overnight shooting in Marrero left two brothers dead. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office has identified them as Syril Boudoin, 21, and his 17-year-old brother Syrian Boudoin.

Deputies found the siblings dead after the shootings were reported about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Each had at least one gunshot wound, authorities said.

Investigators believe one of the brothers shot the other before taking his own life.