4 questions Trump shooter’s family, acquaintances are being asked by FBI: former officer

BETHAL PARK, Pa. – A veteran law enforcement officer shared what the FBI is likely asking family, friends and acquaintances of would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks in its mission to determine a motive.

Ashton Packe, a retired 23-year-veteran Nevada law enforcement officer who also served in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, told Fox News Digital that agents are conducting a “deep dive” into the 20-year-old’s friends and family.

The FBI said Monday that it conducted “nearly 100” interviews of law enforcement personnel, event attendees and other witnesses after the shooting at the 45th president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Packe highlighted four avenues that federal law enforcement officers would ask Crooks as well as his family, friends and acquaintances.

1. Who did he talk to?

Packe said the federal agency would interview and determine a timeline of events leading up to the attack, including speaking with campaign rally attendees.

“They’re going to be doing a deep dive on his associates and friends,” he said.

Crooks grew up in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, a town with a population of approximately 33,000 people.

The FBI has provided limited insight into what its investigation has yielded, but it said on Monday that it gained access to Crooks’ cellphone and laptop.

“FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices,” the bureau said in a statement. “The search of the subject’s residence and vehicle are complete.”

2. What was his state of mind?

Packe said federal agents would want to conduct a complete threat assessment as well as a psych assessment on Crooks.

“Experts in the FBI’s behavioral analysis units would do a complete threat assessment, psych assessment on him,” Packe said. “They’re looking for any kind of radicalization process and what ideations might have led him to go kinetic.”

Packe noted that while lots of people have radical beliefs or ideations, very few act.

3. Was he inspired by a foreign entity or nation-state?

“They want to ensure that this was not a nation-state, terrorist group or foreign government directing him,” Packe said.

Robert Wells, the assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division at the FBI, said the agency believes Crooks was a “lone actor.” The FBI previously said it is investigating the attempted assassination as possible domestic terrorism.

“It appears that he was a lone actor, but we still have more investigation to go,” Wells said. “We are still investigating this as an assassination attempt but also looking at it as a potential domestic terrorism act.”

4. Did he act alone?

“They want to ensure that there is no additional threat by potential bad actors,” Packe continued.

Fox News learned Tuesday that a Joint Intelligence Bulletin from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security was published this week and shared with multiple intelligence and law enforcement organizations warning of potential repeat attacks and retaliation after the shooting.

“We continue to face very real threats from those who seek to undermine our elections,” the bulletin reads, in part. “The FBI remains vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats and, as always, we encourage the public to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

Packe said the FBI hopes to eliminate and ensure that there was “no conspiracy.”

“They also want to gather evidence to see if anybody helped him in carrying out this crime and ensuring there was no conspiracy, such as somebody helping him purchase ammunition or explosive material, conducting pre-operational surveillance, or moving materials or equipment into place,” he said.

The shooting began shortly after Trump took the stage at the outdoor rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

Several loud pops could be heard and a bloodied Trump was whisked from the stage, but not before pumping his fist toward the crowd.

A Secret Service agent shot and killed Crooks, the agency said.