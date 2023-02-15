4 students shot at Pittsburgh high school, no arrests yet

​

Four students were shot outside a Pittsburgh high school, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported, police said.

PHILADELPHIA STUDENTS INJURED IN SHOOTING NEAR OVERBROOK HIGH SCHOOL

Pittsburgh Public Safety and school officials said the shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood as students were being dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said three male students and a female student appeared to have wounds to their hands and other extremities. Three were taken to a hospital by paramedics and the fourth was transported by a family member, police said. All were in stable condition.

PENNSYLVANIA TEENS ALLEGEDLY ‘PLANNING’ SCHOOL SHOOTING CAUGHT AFTER RAISING RED FLAG

No arrests were immediately reported and officials said it was too early to say whether the shooting appeared targeted or random.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh Public Schools said “a significant law enforcement presence” was securing the safe dismissal of students and staff, and the school would operate remotely Wednesday.