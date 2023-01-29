4-year-old walks into DC hospital with gunshot wound, police say

​

A 4-year-old girl walked into a Washington, D.C., hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday, police say.

The girl was breathing and conscious at the time of her arrival at the medical facility, but police have not released any further updates on the child’s condition.

The shooting is believed to have happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on the southeast side of the city.

Police have not provided local TV station FOX 5 or Fox News Digital details on what led up to the shooting, or any suspects involved.

The incident remains under investigation.