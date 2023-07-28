$6M worth of cocaine found in truck crossing Canadian border from North Dakota

​

Canadian border agents seized nearly 140 pounds of cocaine worth $6 million from a commercial truck seeking to enter the country from northeastern North Dakota, officials said.

THIRD MAN SENTENCED FOR ATTEMPTING TO SMUGGLE MIGRANTS INTO NORTH DAKOTA FROM CANADA

The haul was found July 14 in a search of the truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just north of the border crossing at Pembina, North Dakota, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Canadian officials said it was the largest narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

RETIRED CANADIAN MOUNTIE ACCUSED OF HELPING CHINA TO IDENTIFY, INTIMIDATE TARGET

“Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities,” said Rob Hill, assistant commissioner and commanding officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on drug trafficking charges and later released, the statement said.