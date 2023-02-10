911 call in Massachusetts murder-suicide reveals violence in wealthy family

​

Emergency dispatchers heard “things smashing” and a “male screaming in the background” of a 911 call from inside a Massachusetts home where there was a murder-suicide, according to 911 dispatch recordings reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda, 55, and 12-year-old son Sebastian were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover home early Thursday morning, and Andrew’s was self-inflicted, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers who responded to the 3:21 a.m. 911 call couldn’t get into the home and had to break in.

“We’re not getting any entrance to the door. It seems pretty quiet … we tried a couple times but no answer,” an officer was heard on the recording telling dispatch.

ANDOVER POLICE CONFIRM 3 DEAD INSIDE $2M HOME; DECEASED ARE A DAD, MOM and 12-YEAR-OLD SON

“Based on the 911 call, we’re making every effort to get into the house. It seems there was an altercation going on,” an officer said about two minutes later.

Officers can be heard calling for a medic after spotting “someone on the floor in the back.”

LINDSAY CLANCY CASE: TIMELINE OF MA NURSE ACCUSED OF KILLING HER THREE CHILDREN

Dispatch warned officers on scene that “one of the statements was, ‘Kill me now,’ so be careful.”

“It looks like it’s going to be a double. Another male … gunshot wound to the head,” an officer said in the recording.

Medics were called for three victims at the end of the 30-minute recording.

“Obviously, we know the how; we’re trying to figure out the why right now, so we’re going to need some time to figure that out,” Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said during a press conference at the scene.

ANA WALSHE UPDATE: BRIAN WALSHE’S LAWYER SAYS THEY HAVE NOT RECEIVED ‘BASIC’ DISCOVERY ITEMS IN MURDER CASE

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said there’s no threat to the public; the incident was “contained” in the home.

The street was blocked off Thursday morning as investigators from the DA’s office, state police and Andover police put the pieces together to get a clearer picture of what happened overnight.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Classes were canceled at Sebastian’s school St. John’s Prep, a Catholic all-boys’ school for grades 6 through 12 in Danvers, Massachusetts that charges $31,000 per year in tuition.

The school planned to host a prayer vigil for the sixth grader.