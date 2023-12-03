Abducted Idaho baby found dead in woods near ‘naked’ father who was wanted in murder of wife: authorities

​

An abducted baby in Idaho was found dead in a wooded area and his father, a suspect in the murder of the baby’s mother, was spotted naked nearby, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies found 10-month-old Zeke Gregory Best down an embankment off a roadway east of Idaho Falls after a group of hunters called to report spotting a man, who was “naked and making odd statements,” in a sleeping bag on the side of the road, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said.

The naked man was identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted in the killing of his 38-year-old wife, Kali Jean Randall, on Thursday night.

Randall was found dead inside a home in Victor, Idaho, after deputies responded to a disturbance that a 911 dispatcher overheard during a call from the residence. Best, who was named a suspect in Randall’s death, had fled the home with their infant son, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the child, warning that Best was believed to be “heavily armed” and noting that he was driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plates.

A day before the alleged murder and abduction, deputies were called to the Swan Valley General Store in Bonneville County where a man identified as Best was walking around the store without any clothing.

Best was evaluated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was turned over to hospital staff for “further medical and mental health concerns,” the sheriff’s office said.

While it was unclear what happened at the hospital, the East Idaho News reported that a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed Best was discharged Thursday afternoon.

Best’s Chevy SUV was also found down the embankment where Zeke was located, according to authorities. No information about how the infant died was immediately provided.

After Best was taken into custody, he was treated at the scene and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He will remain jailed until his arraignment.

Detectives in Bonneville County, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate with help from Idaho Falls Police Detectives and FBI agents.