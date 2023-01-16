Abortions in Texas plummet nearly 99% months after Dobbs ruling

​

Abortions in Texas dramatically decreased in the months following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June, according to recent state data.

Only three abortions took place in Texas in August 2022, all of which were “medically necessary,” according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Compared with the 2,596 abortions recorded in the state in June 2022, the number in August represents a decrease of nearly 99%. Sixty-eight abortions were performed in July.

Statistics from September through the end of last year have not yet been released.

TUCKER CARLSON: TEXAS ABORTION LAW DEMONSTRATES DEMOCRACY STILL EXISTS

Texas Right to Life, a pro-life advocacy group, noted that the state numbers do not take into account unreported and illegal abortions, but declared that as many 50,000 unborn babies were “saved” in the state since September.

“Official report shows there were only 3 abortions reported in TX in August 2022, all due to medical emergencies,” the group tweeted earlier this month. “We still have work to do to stop illegal abortions, especially pills trafficked over the border [and] online, but this shows life-saving progress.”

MICHIGAN JUDGE SAYS COUNTY PROSECUTORS CANNOT ENFORCE ABORTION BAN

Texas has been a state at the forefront of the legal battles that have roiled the U.S. in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT, QUEEN OF NETHERLANDS CLASH OVER ABORTION POLICY

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott backed the state’s ban on most abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Under a law he signed in 2021, abortion in the state is permissible only if the life of the mother is endangered.

In September, a federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration from enforcing new guidance in the state that would require hospitals to provide emergency abortions to women regardless of state bans on the procedure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some Texas cities such as Dallas, Austin and Denton have passed ordinances that make investigations into illegal abortions a low priority for law enforcement.

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.