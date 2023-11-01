About human trafficking and how to stay safe from dangerous threats

​

Human trafficking is a serious concern worldwide that is not specific to a specific location or to a specific type of person.

“Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the world and requires the collaboration of federal, state, and local law enforcement to effectively combat,” former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Fox News Digital.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Trafficking Hotline (888-373-7888), or report an emergency situation to law enforcement immediately.

Below is more information on human trafficking, how you can stay safe and aware and what to do if you’re afraid of being targeted.

1. What is human trafficking?

Human trafficking is defined as “the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act,” according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The DHS says that “millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide-including right here in the United States.”

Traffickers use different tactics including violence, manipulation, false promises of well-paying jobs and romantic relationships to lure victims, according to the DHS.

“It can happen in any community and victims can be any age, race, gender, or nationality,” according to the federal agency.

2. What are common forms of human trafficking?

Common forms of human trafficking include forcing or manipulating victims to provide sex in exchange for money, provide forced labor in factories, farms or other business for little to no pay, and to submit to domestic servitude as nannies, maids, groundskeepers or similar household workers.

“Sex trafficking is a sub-category of human trafficking, where the ‘work’ consists of commercial sex acts and the victim is a minor or [is] being forced or coerced — sometimes both,” Maggy Krell, a former prosecutor and author of the new book, “Taking Down Backpage,” told Fox News Digital.

“Many survivors have come forward over the years, sharing their own horror stories to insist on dignity and justice for all,” she added.

3. Where can human trafficking happen?

Human trafficking can happen anywhere. Victims of human trafficking can be found in both legal and illegal labor industries. The U.S. Department of Justice listed the following businesses and places as some examples of where the crime is more likely to occur.

Child careElder careDrug tradeMassage parlorsNair and hair salonsRestaurantsHotelsFactoriesFarmsIn a home, hidden behind domestic servitude.

4. How to stay safe from human trafficking

Internet safety is one area where human traffickers locate victims. It is important to keep online profiles secure, and be cautious of what you choose to share online.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes lists several ways to stay safe from traffickers online. Maintain privacy on your social media accounts, be wary of strange friend requests, be careful not to overshare information like location and age online, be cautious of ads that seem too good to be true and block, flag and report suspicious accounts you encounter.

In order to stay safe, you should be aware of the indicators of human trafficking. The U.S. Department of State lists the following signs someone may be in a dangerous situation.

Living with employerPoor living conditionsMultiple people in a cramped spaceInability to speak to an individual aloneAnswers appear to be scripted or rehearsedEmployer is holding identity documentsSigns of physical abuseSubmissive or fearfulUnpaid or paid very littleUnder 18 and in prostitution.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission outlines the following steps to protect yourself when a new job offer is presented.

Ensure the business is legitimate. You can do so by conducting research, asking for the Employer Identification Number and contacting the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to make sure all the information you were provided is accurate.

If you are meeting with your employer in person, let a trusted family member or friend know where you are and the individual you are meeting with. Meet the employer in a public area where there are other people present. Ask for information about the job, the type of work and the location of the day-to-day role.

Decline to share person information if you don’t feel comfortable doing so and ask to speak with other employees working at the business. Avoid paying recruitment fees and trust your instincts, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission advises.