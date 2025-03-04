Accused Texas cop killer returns to court after Dem judge freed him on bond in ‘slap in the face’ move: expert

​

A Texas man accused of murdering a police officer in July 2024 is set to appear in court Tuesday for the first time since he was released on $1 million bond last week.

Judge Hilary Unger of the 248th District Criminal Court in Texas, a Democrat, set the bond for Dremone Francis in November 2024 in direct opposition to prosecutors’ request for a no-bond hold. Francis posted the bond amount and was released as of Feb. 26.

“When I first found out about this, I was stunned, I was mortified, and then I got really, really angry because in my over 40 years of being involved in law enforcement and criminal justice, I have never, ever seen a defendant charged with capital murder of a police officer ever released on bond,” Houston Crime Stoppers Director of Victim Services and Advocacy Andy Kahan told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning. “This is a slap in the face to all law enforcement officers and to the public in general.”

Francis is charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the fatal shooting of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Esqueda. He is one of two suspects, including Ronald “Ronnie” Palmer Jr., in Esqueda’s killing. Palmer, whose bond has been set at $3 million, has not been released.

Esqueda was shot and killed while conducting surveillance in an unmarked police car in July 2024.

Francis and Palmer are accused of shooting at the deputy’s car so many times that it was riddled with bullet holes, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at the time. Esqueda was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“From our perspective, you do not release an individual who represents a public safety risk,” Kahan said, adding later that Francis was on probation at the time of his arrest and had already violated those terms.

“This just sends a terrible message to everyone, and especially for law enforcement officers.” — Andy Kahan, Houston Crime Stoppers

Francis is the first capital murder suspect to post bond in two decades, as FOX 26 Houston first reported. Capital murder is the only crime in Texas in which a judge can deny bond for a defendant if they so choose.

“There are a lot of million-dollar bonds on capital murder cases, people just don’t make them,” Sam Cammack, Francis’ attorney, told FOX 26. “And Mr. Francis’ family made the bond for Mr. Francis. I think what a lot of people don’t understand is that he’s under 24-hour surveillance with GPS. He’s under house arrest, he can’t step out on his front porch.”

Kahan called the idea that defendants can’t remove or tamper with ankle monitors “delusional.”

“If you’re going to release somebody who’s charged with capital murder of a police officer, that is a threat to public safety, and it shouldn’t depend on how much money you have,” Kahan said. “And even if the judge felt that she had to set a cash bond, she could have set an example by saying, ‘You know, Mr. Francis, you are charged with capital murder. That means you’re looking at one or two outcomes if you are convicted: life without parole or even the death penalty. Therefore, I’m going to set an astronomically high bond based on those factors.”

Democratic Mayor John Whitmire on Monday condemned Judge Unger’s decision.

“HPD and our officers risk their lives for our safety, yet violent offenders, including those charged with capital murder, are getting low bonds,” the mayor said during a press conference.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.