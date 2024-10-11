Afghan man charged with Election Day terror plot screened multiple times, worked CIA security job

​

An Afghan man living in Oklahoma who allegedly plotted to conduct a terrorist attack on Election Day on behalf of the Islamic State worked a security job for the CIA in Afghanistan, Fox News has learned.

Authorities believe Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, became radicalized after he arrived in the U.S. Sept. 9, 2021, weeks after the American troops pulled out of Afghanistan, a senior Biden administration official said.

He entered the U.S. on a special immigrant visa (SIV) and is on parole status pending adjudication of his immigration proceedings, the Department of Homeland Security said this week. Those facts were disputed by the State Department.

Officials have since clarified that Tawhedi came to the U.S. via humanitarian parole and later applied for SIV status.

Humanitarian parole is a process by which Tawhedi would have been held in a third country for screening and vetting and then flown to the U.S.

After moving to the U.S. in 2021, he applied for special immigrant status, a pathway for a green card, and was approved. He hadn’t finalized his status, which is why the State Department denied a DHS claim made this week that Tawhedi arrived with an SIV.

It was still unclear when the State Department approved him for an SIV after DHS approved him for humanitarian parole in 2021. Tawhedi applied for SIV status immediately after arriving in the U.S.

There were no red flags that would have barred him from entry into the U.S., officials said.

“Afghan evacuees who sought to enter the United States were subject to multilayered screening and vetting against intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism information. If new information emerges after arrival, appropriate action is taken,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Investigators believe Tawhedi was radicalized after arriving in the U.S., similar to several past terrorism suspects, including those involved in the Pulse nightclub shooting, the 2015 San Bernardino attack and the Halloween 2017 case in which a man used a truck to murder eight people and injure several others on a bike path in Lower Manhattan on behalf of ISIS.

Tawhedi was arrested Monday and is charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and receiving a gun to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism.

In his seized communications, Tawhedi allegedly indicated that his attack was planned to target large gatherings of people on Election Day, during which he and a juvenile were expected to die as martyrs. He was busted after speaking with an FBI confidential informant, the Justice Department said.

The unidentified juvenile suspect, Tawhedi’s brother-in-law, entered the U.S. in March 2018 under a stricter SIV program after he was vetted.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to answer questions about Tawhedi amid ongoing concerns about the vetting of those brought to the U.S.