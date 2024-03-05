Air Force civilian allegedly sent classified information to woman on foreign dating site: ‘Secret agent’

​

A civilian employee at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska was indicted after he allegedly sent classified National Defense Information (NDI) electronically to a person he met on a foreign online dating platform in 2022.

According to the indictment, 63-year-old David Franklin Slater, of Nebraska, worked in a classified space with the U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) at Offutt Air Force Base, from August 2021 until April 2022.

While working there, Slater held a Top Secret clearance, the U.S. Department of Justice said, and he took the position after retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army.

Slater allegedly “willingly, improperly, and unlawfully” sent NDI that was classified as “SECRET,” with reason to believe the information could be used against the U.S. or to aid a foreign country, to a person on a foreign online dating platform who was not authorized to receive the information.

“As alleged, Mr. Slater, an Air Force civilian employee and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, knowingly transmitted classified national defense information to another person in blatant disregard for the security of his country and his oath to safeguard its secrets,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said. “The Department of Justice will seek to hold accountable those who knowingly and willfully put their country at risk by disclosing classified information.”

The indictment says Slater attended USSTRATCOM briefings on Russia’s war against Ukraine and was privy to information classified as TOP SECRET//SENSITIVE COMPARTMENTED INFORMATION (TS//SCI).

After meeting a person through a foreign online dating website, who claimed to be a female living in Ukraine, Slater allegedly transmitted NDI that he acquired during the briefings to them between February 2022 and April 2022.

The indictment claims the co-conspirator asked Slater to send her the information that was sensitive, closely held and classified, calling him her “secret informant love” and her “secret agent.”

At her request, Slater would then send the person the information, which included military targets and Russian military capabilities.

The indictment includes statements made by the person Slater met online. For example, on about March 7, 2022, the co-conspirator said, “American Intelligence says that already 100% of Russian troops are located on the territory of Ukraine. Do you think this information can be trusted?”

Then on March 15, the co-conspirator said, “By the way, you were the first to tell me that NATO members are traveling by train and only now (already evening) this was announced on our news. You are my secret informant love! How were your meetings? Successfully?”

Three days later, the person said, “Beloved Dave, do NATO and Biden have a secret plan to help us?”

The statements from the co-conspirator continued, as they asked to be told “right away” of information about a country not specified in the indictment statements, and questions about the supply of weapons.

“My sweet Dave, thanks for the valuable information, it’s great that two officials from the USA are going to Kyiv,” the co-conspirator said on April 14. Then on April 19, the co-conspirator said, “Dave, I hope tomorrow NATO will prepare a very unpleasant ‘surprise’ for Putin! Will you tell me?”

The indictment alleges that Slater, in his responses to the requests, provided NDI to the co-conspirator, and on March 28, 2022, he transmitted NDI regarding military targets in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On April 13, he allegedly transmitted NDI regarding Russia’s military capabilities regarding the war in Ukraine.

Slater is expected to be in court on March 5 in the District of Nebraska, and if convicted of the crimes, he could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

“Certain responsibilities are incumbent to individuals with access to Top Secret information. The allegations against Mr. Slater challenge whether he betrayed those responsibilities,” U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr for the District of Nebraska said. “We look forward to continuing our work with the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations to ensure the safety of our country.”