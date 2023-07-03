Alabama lightning strike kills dozens of cows

​

More than 30 cows were killed in a lightning strike in northern Alabama Saturday, according to local news reports.

The beef cattle had been sheltering under a tree at a Cullman County farm during a severe storm when lightning struck the tree, WVTM 13 reported.

A Facebook post from the local outlet, Cullman Daily, shows the lifeless bodies of cows underneath the tree.

“A Cullman County farmer lost 31 cows today,” the post reads. “They were found dead after a lightning strike hit in close proximity to them. Please pray for this farmer.”

WVTM 13 identified the owner of the farm as Daymin Gardner. His brother, Tim Gardner, told the outlet that they plan to give the animals a proper burial.

Much of northern Alabama was forecasted to see rain and severe thunderstorms for the remainder of the week.