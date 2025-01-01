Alabama mother charged with the death of her 2 children, 1 year old’s body still missing

​

An Alabama mother has been arrested after allegedly notifying investigators that her missing one-year-old toddler had died, and his body was kept in a storage shed, according to a criminal complaint.

The discovery was made shortly after Wendy Pamela Bailey, 22, was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of Steven Bradley Collins, 40, and Ryleigh Collins, 2.

A third child, Kahleb Rowan Collins, 1, was unaccounted for.

CONNECTICUT MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLED A MOTHER, HER INFANT SON OVER $400 SHE OWED HIM FOR RENTING CAR

Following an investigation into the whereabouts of Kahleb, the 24th Circuit District Attorney’s Office along with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation believe that he is deceased.

The result of the investigation led them to believe Kahleb was not only deceased but that he had been for some time.

Investigators alleged evidence shows that the father, Steven Collins, had abused the boy and that the mother failed to intervene or report the abuse, according to court documents.

MISSISSIPPI TEEN MURDER SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN CHILLING FOOTAGE AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING MOTHER

They also believe that Bailey knew the body had been put in the storage shed.

In the complaint, photos allegedly show some of the abuse through images of the child bloodied and hanging from a rope and of him lying on the floor covered in bruises.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials also say that he sent messages saying, “He want move” and “I’m so sorry” and finally “He moving.” and that Bailey replied, “He just looks wore out and tired and hopefully that’s all.”

“His body has not been recovered, although law enforcement teams are still actively gathering information and searching for his remains,” officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.