Alabama pays $1M to estate of deputy killed by criminal released early

The estate of an Alabama sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by a criminal on early release will receive the maximum payout possible.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that the estate of Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Johnson will receive $1 million in compensation from the state.

Johnson, along with fellow deputy Chris Poole, was shot by former convict Austin Hall after the criminal was released under “good time provisions.”

“Fundamental flaws in Alabama law granting correctional incentive ‘good time’ to inmates failed Deputy Johnson and his family,” Ivey said in a statement regarding the incident.

Hall, who served only four years of his 10-year sentence, had previously escaped from a prison work release center in 2019.

Poole recovered from his gunshot wounds, but Johnson succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Ivey said in her statement that she was opposed to the current function of good time provisions — reduction mechanics that offer generous years off a criminal’s sentence if they are found to behave well while incarcerated.

“On January 9, I issued an executive order to halt the deficiencies in correctional good time that allowed inmates reduced prison sentences and early release despite records of violent behavior and escape,” the governor said in her statement.

“On April 14, I was also proud to sign into law SB1, which codifies further reforms to correctional good time to ensure that convicted felons no longer access loopholes in the law to threaten law enforcement and the public,” she added.

Hall is charged with capital murder regarding Johnson’s death. He is being held without bond.