Alabama police find suspected remains of missing one-year-old at family property

​

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the discovery of what they believe are the human remains of missing one-year-old Kahleb Collins.

After multiple searches of the family’s property, police say they recovered what they believe to be remains of Kahleb Collins located in a burn pile at the family residence. The evidence has been sent to forensics for official identification.

Police have been searching for the toddler since December, when mother Wendy Pamela Bailey, 22, was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of Steven Bradley Collins, 40, and Ryleigh Collins, 2.

ALABAMA MOTHER CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF HER 2 CHILDREN, 1 YEAR OLD’S BODY STILL MISSING

“The crash claimed the life of a two-year-old child, who was unrestrained, and critically injured the child’s father, Steven Collins, who later succumbed to his injuries on Monday, December 9,” a statement from the police said.

Kahleb Rowan Collins, 1, was unaccounted for during the accident. It was only after responding to the accident that police learned he had not been seen since early September.

SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND NEAR NEW HAMPSHIRE GOLF COURSE DAYS AFTER 5TH ANNIVERSARY OF WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE

In April, Wendy Pamela Bailey and Johnn Elton Bailey were arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including domestic violence, abuse of a corpse, criminally negligent homicide, and aggravated child abuse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who loved Kahleb,” said Sheriff Byron Yerby. “While this discovery brings a measure of closure, it is also a solemn reminder of the responsibility we all share in protecting our children. We are committed to continuing the pursuit of justice in this case.”