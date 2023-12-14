Alabama police investigating after doorbell video captures deaf dog being stolen from inside home

​

Police in south Alabama are investigating after a young, deaf dog was stolen from his home in the town of Silverhill last Friday, and the incident was caught on video.

Olivia Gardner, the owner of Rags, a deaf Old English Sheepdog, shared footage from a doorbell camera on Wednesday of a person walking up to her house, entering it and stealing one of her dogs all within less than 15 seconds.

Gardner was not home when her beloved dog was taken and she initially thought he had made his way out of the fence until she looked at doorbell footage and saw the disturbing video, she told FOX 10 Mobile.

As the person is pulling Rags away from his home, the dog can be seen turning back to look toward the house multiple times before the video ends.

Rags is approximately one year and seven to eight months old, Gardner said, and she rescued him when he was a year old. He is trained to communicate through hand signals.

He has brown eyes, a pink and black nose, and a tail, which isn’t common for the breed. He is also neutered. When he was last with Gardner, she said his hair was grown out enough to cover his eyes and some of his hair was in a top knot style on his head.

Rags is microchipped and the company that programs the chip is aware that he has been reported as missing/stolen, Gardner said.

He had on a collar and an AirTag, but both were located at the intersection near County Road 181 and 3 Circle Church, according to a Facebook post by Gardner.

The Silverhill Police Department is working to identify the person seen in the video and his vehicle, according to FOX 10. Though the person was wearing a mask and covered nearly from head to toe, a tattoo was visible on their left wrist.

Gardner is offering a cash reward for the safe return of Rags.