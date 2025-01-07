Alabama police lieutenant killed while directing traffic outside church: ‘True public servant’

​

An Alabama police lieutenant died on Monday after he was hit by a car while directing traffic at a church.

Irondale police Lt. Mark Meadows, 60, was setting out cones at an intersection outside the Church of the Highlands’ main campus when he was hit by a man driving a Chevrolet Colorado, local outlet AL.com reported. The driver immediately stopped.

The incident took place before 7 a.m. on Monday as the church’s popular “21 Days of Prayer” event, which runs from Jan. 5 to Jan. 25, was preparing to end for the day.

Meadows was taken to nearby Grandview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to Irondale police.

DETROIT POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN CRASH, PERSON OF INTEREST AT LARGE

Irondale Mayor James Stewart Jr., described Meadows as a “treasured member” of the city’s family for decades.

“He was a man of few words but always led by example and embodied the heart of a true public servant,” Stewart said in a statement. “Lt. Meadows will be dearly missed by his brothers and sisters at the Irondale Police Department, as well as by all of our City employees and citizens. We are comforted in knowing that he is with his heavenly father, and we will continue to cover his family in prayer as they grieve this great loss.”

The police department announced that grief support is available for officers and others in need following Meadows’ death.

FLORIDA SHERIFF MOURNS ‘REALLY GREAT’ DEPUTY KILLED DURING TRAFFIC STOP; SUSPECT LATER KILLED

Church of the Highlands lead pastor Chris Hodges said Meadows had worked with the church since its main campus at Grants Mill opened almost 18 years ago.

In a statement to AL.com, Hodges said “our hearts are heavy beyond measure,” adding that Meadows was considered family.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, son, family members, fellow officers and the many who loved him,” Hodges said. “Even in the most difficult and trying times, we know our God will provide comfort, strength and reassurance based on the promise of heaven. We as a church will do all we can to care for his family.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey expressed condolences to Meadows’ loved ones and church family following his death in a post on X on Monday.

“My heart is heavy as I have learned of the tragic loss of Irondale Police Lieutenant Mark Meadows, a veteran and true public servant. I join all Alabamians in lifting up his family, the Irondale Police Department and the Church of the Highlands community in prayer,” Ivey wrote.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., also said he was “saddened to hear of the loss” and thanked Meadows for his service to Alabama as a police officer and the United States as an Army veteran.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meadows began his law enforcement career in 1992 with the nearby Mountain Brook Police Department before transferring to Irondale.

He was an FBI instructor certified in pistol and rifle, and an NRA instructor certified in pistol, according to AL.com. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation into the deadly incident.