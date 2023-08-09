Alabama riverfront brawl: Montgomery police announce charges in massive fight caught on video

​

Alabama police have charged three men with assault in connection with a massive brawl on the Montgomery Riverfront.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Montgomery Police Department Darryl Albert announced assault charges for the following men: Zachery Shipman, 25; Richard Roberts, 48; and Allen Todd, 23.

One of the men was in police custody and the two others were expected to turn themselves in to police by Tuesday afternoon.

The fight began when a crew member of a city-owned riverboat attempted to move a pontoon boat blocking the ship from docking along the riverfront around 7 p.m. on August 5.

Social media video showing a man shoving a crew member went viral on social media.

“The people of Montgomery, we’re better than that. We’re a fun city and we don’t want this type of activity to shed a dark eye on what this city’s all about,” Albert said.

The incident escalated when several people could be seen joining the brawl and attacking the employee.

Albert said during the press conference that the FBI joined its investigation into the incident.

“Help the brother!” one person recording the fight could be heard saying.

Police are also seeking to interview Reggie Gray, 42, who was allegedly seen on social media using a folding chair in the incident.

In total, 200 people were on the riverboat, according to Albert.

Police said that more charges could be filed in the incident.