Alabama shooting: 2 dead after gunshot victims fired upon outside emergency room

Two women died after gunfire erupted outside an emergency room in Birmingham, Alabama, as gunshot victims were arriving for help at the hospital early Monday, according to authorities and local reports.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. outside UAB Hospital, WBRC-TV reported. Police responded, closed off the area outside the ER, and placed the hospital on lockdown.

The names of the two victims have not been released, though the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said they were ages 24 and 33.

A Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up to the emergency room entrance seeking help for multiple gunshot victims, witnesses told AL.com.

The initial shooting is believed to have taken place following an altercation at Aria Restaurant and Lounge on in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue North, the outlet reported.

Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald told reporters that at least five people were shot in the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no additional details were immediately available.