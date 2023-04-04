Alabama suspect who took 2 people hostage is shot and killed by police in Tennessee

​

A 28-year-old Alabama man who took two people hostage has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Tennessee, officials say.

The suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as Zachary Hoffman of Lauderdale County, died during a standoff with the Jackson Police Department’s SWAT team in Walnut Grove, Tennessee, on Monday morning.

The TBI says police in Florence, Alabama, began pursuing Hoffman around 3 a.m., during which they reported “being fired upon by the driver and utilizing spike strips in an effort to stop the vehicle.”

Hoffman came to a stop around a half hour later along Highway 69 in Hardin County when his vehicle became disabled, according to the TBI.

“According to information from the scene, the driver refused to get out of the vehicle or let the two passengers exit,” it said in a statement. “As part of a mutual aid agreement, the Jackson Police Department’s SWAT team responded to assist.”

The TBI says “at some point during negotiations, one of the passengers was allowed to exit the vehicle,” but around 8 a.m., “for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired, and the driver was hit.”

Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene, while no passengers or responding officers were reported injured.

“At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews,” the TBI said. “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.”

Prior to Hoffman being shot, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said it, Florence Police and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office were engaged “in a standoff with an armed individual inside a vehicle with two hostages.

“The incident stems from a vehicle pursuit that was initiated in Florence,” their statement said. “During the pursuit the driver fired shots at a Lauderdale County Deputy. Avoid the area if possible.”

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from Fox News Digital.