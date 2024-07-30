Alabama window washer dangling outside skyscraper rescued after equipment jams 450 feet above ground

​

A window washer in Alabama was rescued after his equipment jammed and left him dangling more than 450 feet outside the state’s tallest building on Monday, authorities said.

The man was washing the windows outside the 35-story RSA Battle House Tower in downtown Mobile when his descender got stuck, Mobile Fire-Rescue said.

Unable to move upward or downward, the man and a co-worker called 911 for help, saying that he was merely stuck and was not hurt or in danger of falling.

Multiple fire units were dispatched to the skyscraper, including rescue technicians trained in high-angle rescues.

Fire personnel set up a rope system on a small roof on the building’s 35th floor and lowered a rescuer down to the stranded window washer more than one-story below.

The rescuer attached the window washer’s harness to the fire department’s pulley system and hoisted him to safety on the roof of the 33rd floor. The man was then able to walk on his own through an open window into the building.

The window washer was unharmed, and no fire personnel were injured during the rescue.

“It worked like clockwork, it was beautiful,” District 1 Chief Brandon Jackson said of the rescue. “Everybody walked away and went home safely.”

The RSA tower stands 745 feet tall and holds 433,165 square feet of office space.