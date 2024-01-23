Alabama woman falsely reports burglary to police because she was scared of weather: authorities

​

A woman from Dothan, Alabama was arrested earlier this month after she allegedly reported a burglary was taking place at her home, but instead, she was afraid of the weather, according to police.

The Dothan Police Department received a 911 call on Jan. 9 from 39-year-old Kelley Carole Giniebra, who claimed someone was burglarizing her home.

When officers arrived, they determined a burglary was not happening in the home.

After speaking with Giniebra and conducting an investigation, officers learned the caller falsely reported the crime, so officers would show up to her home promptly.

The officers also discovered the reason Giniebra wanted them to arrive so quickly was because she was afraid of the bad weather happening that day, police reported.

Giniebra was ultimately arrested and charged with making a false report to law enforcement.

On Jan. 9, a major storm moved across the U.S., and Dothan received over two inches of precipitation.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida is in the process of surveying damage from a tornado outbreak that occurred on Jan. 9, 2024 with at least two spawning in Houston County, which is where Dothan is located.

According to the data, one tornado was an EF1 with peak winds of 90 mph, and the other was an EF2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.