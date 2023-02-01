Alaska bus drivers strike in state’s second-largest school district

​

Bus drivers in Alaska’s second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices.

The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s “last, best, final offer.”

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, which has about 19,000 students living in an area the size of West Virginia, lies directly north of Anchorage and includes communities like Wasilla, Palmer and Talkeetna.

The union statement said student safety was the top priority for school bus workers, and it claimed Durham has not addressed “continual issues surrounding buses.”

There was no immediate response to messages seeking comment from Durham and the union spokesperson.

Drivers who picketed at the entrance to the company’s bus barn facility in Wasilla last week complained of pay and safety issues, including nonworking heaters and windshield wipers, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

In a message to parents, the district said it was “disappointed to report” the union chose to strike with no advance notice to school officials.

During the strike, parents or guardians will be responsible for getting students to and from school, the district said. Families will also be responsible for arranging travel for school-related activities, including any outside the district.

All schools will remain open for in-person classes, officials said.

“Although this will inconvenience families, Teamsters Local 959 membership asks that the community stand with school bus workers in solidarity,” the union said.

Durham is facing about $1.5 million in reduced payments from the school district after failing to meet contract specifications, including missed routes due to bus and driver shortages, the Anchorage newspaper reported.